Authorities briefly check out suspicious package at Arrowhead on Thursday

The authorities are looking into a suspicious package at Arrowhead.
The authorities are looking into a suspicious package at Arrowhead.(KCTV5 News)
By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities were checking out a suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

It appears that the authorities received a call at 5:37 p.m. regarding some kind of suspicious package in Lot N.

The Kansas City Fire Department crew that deals with hazardous materials went to the scene. The Kansas City Police Department’s bomb squad was asked to come to the parking lot, as well.

A couple of vehicles could be seen parked near the location where the fire department was looking.

After about 30 minutes, the fire department left the scene.

UPDATE: The police have provided an update to KCTV5 News.

“We were called in regard to a potential suspicious package,” the KCPD said. “Our Bomb and Arson investigators responded out of an abundance of caution and determined there was nothing hazardous.”

