63-year-old KC man convicted of multiple child sex offenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has convicted a 63-year-old Kansas City man of sexually abusing a child between the ages of 12 and 14 years old.

Robert J. Warren was convicted of first-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory rape, sexual misconduct involving a child, two counts of fourth-degree child molestation, and enticing or attempting to entice a child.

Warren is set to be sentenced on April 27.

Court records state that Kansas City police were made aware of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old in August of 2017.

Forensic interviews with the child confirmed that the abuse happened on more than one occasion.

The charging documents indicate that the majority of the crimes took place in 2017. However, the first-degree statutory rape took place “on or between April 29, 2015 and April 29, 2017.”

