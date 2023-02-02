Aging & Style
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

A woman was injured when her vehicle slammed into the side of a church in KCMO on Wednesday...
A woman was injured when her vehicle slammed into the side of a church in KCMO on Wednesday night.(KCTV5 News)
By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the woman out of the car.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The car did damage the side of church near E. 31st Street. Some stained glass windows and the siding sustained significant damage.

No further information, including what led up to the woman driving into the side of the church, is available at this time.

