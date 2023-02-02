Aging & Style
Wednesday night shooting off Askew Avenue in KCMO leaves one dead

File - The shooting took place in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood.

According to a release, officers were made aware of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Askew Avenue, and the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The shooting victim died a short time later, and law enforcement was investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

