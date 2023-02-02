Wednesday evening shooting leaves 1 with critical injuries in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person with critical injuries.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 40th Street and The Paseo.

When police arrived at the scene, the found one individual who had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of their critical injuries.

The police stated that they do not have any suspect information to share with the public yet.

Also, it is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

