WATCH: Police ask help to ID vehicle in road rage shooting that paralyzed victim

Police indicated the suspect in the Charger shot at another driver, resulting in the victim being paralyzed and not being able to speak.
Police indicated the suspect in the Charger shot at another driver, resulting in the victim being paralyzed and not being able to speak.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting from November.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department tweeted a video of a silver or gray Dodge Charger in the area of Sni A Bar Road and the Blue Ridge Cutoff just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022.

The car appears to drive up next to a blue sedan drive off, after which the blue vehicle slams into a light pole.

Police indicated the suspect in the Charger shot at another driver, resulting in the victim being paralyzed and not being able to speak.

KCPD believed the Charger was from 2006-2010, had a black trim line extending down the side and possibly had a transfer of blue paint on its passenger side.

The suspect driver is believed to be a Hispanic or light-skinned man.

The car was last seen headed northbound on Raytown Road and the Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Brett Paulson in the Assault Unit at (816) 413-2405 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

