Super Bowl competition between KC and Philadelphia animal shelters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl competition between Kansas City and Philadelphia isn’t only on the football field, but between several area agencies, too including the KC Pet Project.

Animal shelters here and there are teaming up in hopes of getting dogs a loving home and families to watch the game with. They want to give some underdogs a very much-needed and deserved win.

CBS Philadelphia reports that the ACCT Philly Shelter reached out to KC Pet Project about this friendly competition leading up to the Super Bowl.

ACCT Philly and KC Pet Project are offering an adoption price of only $57. ACCT Philly will waive the fee if you wear an Eagles jersey or throw away a Chiefs one so as you can tell, the Philly-fan competitor gene is in full force with that little add-on.

If you can’t adopt – you can always donate.

“We have so much pride for our teams going to the super bowl and it’s just bringing our community together,” said KC Pet Project’s Tori Fugate. “We are hoping to find families for all of these dogs that have been waiting a long time to get adopted.”

This is a great moment to adopt because it’s fun, of course, but shelters are also at capacity.

The shelters are working towards keeping people and their pets together through a donation competition along with the adoptions.

Another wager involved with this -- the shelter with the lesser number of adoptions leading up to the Super Bowl will have to name 10 adoptable pets after players of the opposing team.

Donations to support KC Pet Project’s “Keep ‘Em Together” fund can be found HERE.

“We really just want to get the word out and get in on the celebration and get really just people excited and ride that enthusiasm to hopefully save lives,” said ACCT Philly Executive Director Sarah Barnett.

