Shawnee man sentenced for sex trafficking 16-year-olds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas, man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex trafficking two 16-year-olds.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 40-year-old Antonio B. Flemming was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison without parole and 15 years of supervised release following incarceration. He will be required to register as a sex offender after being released from prison. He will also be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which “may” apply for the rest of his life.

Last July, Flemming pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking a child. He admitted to recruiting two 16-year-olds from St. Joseph and Kansas City, Missouri, to engage in prostitution during the month of January in 2019.

A Lenexa, Kansas, officer arrested Flemming on Feb. 1, 2019. At that time, he and a woman were leaving a local hotel with one of the victims.

Investigators learned that he and that woman had dropped one of the victims off at the victim’s home around midnight. After that, they drove to St. Joseph to pick up the other victim and meet with a “client” at a hotel in Lenexa.

The DOJ said that, when the meeting didn’t happen, Flemming and the victim had sex at the hotel instead.

They were leaving the hotel when they were stopped by the officer.

Investigators interviewed both victims, who said Flemming had initially recruited them to do “‘massages’ for clients.’” They quickly learned that actually meant having sex with the clients.

One of the victims told investigators she saw clients for Flemming about five to six times a day, three times a week, in January of 2019.

Because this case is in federal court, a mugshot is not available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.