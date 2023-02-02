Patrick Mahomes ‘proud’ to be part of historic milestone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In less than two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will be squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

“For all of us at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, this Super Bowl takes on an even additional meaning for us,” NLBM President Bob Kendrick said.

When you walk around the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the historic 18th & Vine district, you’ll see all kinds of baseball history.

Displays highlight those who broke barriers, like Jackie Robinson, Rube Foster and Buck O’Neil. Also on display, however, is someone that looks a little out of place.

“We also wanted to focus on the other major sports pioneers, as well,” Kendrick said. “We have this display that highlights Fritz Pollard.”

Pollard was the first Black man to play in the National Football League.

Fast forward to 2023 and the world will again witness history involving the NFL.

When Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts take the field at this year’s Super Bowl for the Chiefs and the Eagles, respectively, it will be the first time two Black starting quarterbacks face off in the big game.

“They bring all the qualities that, once upon a time, people didn’t think that the Black quarterback possessed,” Kendrick said. “It was the same way for the athletes in the Negro Leagues. They weren’t [considered] smart enough to be the quarterback on their team -- or, in this case, the pitcher or the catcher or the shortstop -- because those positions were seen as cerebral positions.”

610 Sports Radio’s The Drive, which is hosted by Carrington Harrison, spoke with Patrick Mahomes about the historic matchup. It’s a moment Mahomes said he is happy to be part of.

“I’m proud, man. We’ve come a long way,” Mahomes said. “As I’ve gotten into the NFL, obviously learned more and more about the history of the Black quarterback, I’m happy that we are going to be on this stage. And, it couldn’t be against a better guy in Jalen Hurts and somebody who has done it the right way.”

Kendrick said he will definitely be watching the Super Bowl and that, while he’ll be rooting for both quarterbacks, he’ll be rooting for Mahomes and the hometown Chiefs a little bit more.

