One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.

The truck overturned multiple times, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The sheriff’s office stated the man was dead when first responders arrived.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.