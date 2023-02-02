Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning

FILE — One person died Thursday morning in a rollover crash.
FILE — One person died Thursday morning in a rollover crash.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.

The truck overturned multiple times, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The sheriff’s office stated the man was dead when first responders arrived.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
Chiefs banked on rookie returns to reach Super Bowl again
Generic.
Inmate at Leavenworth penitentiary dies after being found unresponsive
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes ‘proud’ to be part of historic milestone
Missouri has a new tool aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides.
Mo. launches new website to help reduce number of veteran suicides