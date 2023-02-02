Aging & Style
Mo. launches new website to help reduce number of veteran suicides

Missouri has a new tool aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri has a new tool aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides.

This website offers general information and resources to veterans, service members and their families, as well as anyone who wants to support them.

According to the website, about 17 veterans in the U.S. die by suicide everyday, but the rate in Missouri is higher than the national average.

You can find more details online here.

