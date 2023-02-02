Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Kobe Brown’s near perfect shooting effort sends Missouri past LSU 87-77

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, shoots over LSU's Derek Fountain, right, during the second half of...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, shoots over LSU's Derek Fountain, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 87-77.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and Noah Carter scored 14 points and Missouri won its third straight, beating LSU 87-77 on Wednesday night.

Brown tied his career high with 10-made shots having accomplished the feat twice before. Reserve Deandre Gholston scored 14 points, Isiaih Mosley 12 and backup Mohamed Diarra grabbed 10 rebounds for Missouri (17-5, 5-4 SEC).

KJ Williams and Derek Fountain each posted double-doubles for LSU (12-10, 1-8). They both had 11 rebounds while Williams scored 15 points and Fountain 11. Backups Justice Hill scored 13 points and Trae Hannibal 11 and Adam Miller scored 11.

LSU has lost nine straight.

Missouri built an 8-0 lead, extended it to 25-11 and never trailed. The Tigers led 48-35 at halftime and the final margin was the closest LSU got in the second half.

The Tigers finished 55.9% shooting including 13 for 27 from 3-point range in the process of ending an eight-game losing streak to LSU.

LSU hosts No. 4 Alabama on Saturday. Missouri faces Mississippi State on the road Saturday.

ALSO READ: KU, K-State and Mizzou represented on midseason watch list for Oscar Robertson Trophy

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A local business is booming, as it offers inflatable projectors during Chiefs' big playoff run.
As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors
As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors
Animal shelters in Kansas City and Philadelphia are taking part in a friendly competition to...
Super Bowl competition between KC and Philadelphia animal shelters
Animal shelters in Kansas City and Philadelphia are taking part in a friendly competition to...
Animal shelters for KC and Philadelphia in competition ahead of Super Bowl