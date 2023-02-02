Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KCPD investigates double shooting near 34th & Chestnut

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double shooting at a home near E. 34th Street...
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double shooting at a home near E. 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue.(KCTV5 News)
By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left two people injured.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home near E. 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is on the city’s eastern side.

The police stated that both shooting victims had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri, police have not yet released any information regarding what led up to the shooting.

Also, there is no suspect information available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”
Gardner family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”
Gardner family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
Kansas City police are asking anyone with information about a missing and endangered girl to...
Kansas City police search for missing, endangered 9-year-old
“In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation. I...
Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death
Kelce's high school coach on Travis' growth
Kelce's high school coach on Travis' growth