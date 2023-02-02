KCPD investigates double shooting near 34th & Chestnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left two people injured.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home near E. 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is on the city’s eastern side.

The police stated that both shooting victims had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri, police have not yet released any information regarding what led up to the shooting.

Also, there is no suspect information available at this time.

