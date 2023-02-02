KCMO City Council approves $11.2M for affordable housing projects
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council has allocated $11.2 million to 12 applicants for 542 affordable housing units.
To view a chart listing all 12 applicants who will receive funding, as well as how much funding each was awarded, click here.
According to a press release from the city, the $11.2 million is going to support:
- Housing with wraparound services for veterans (55 homes), for women in recovery from substance use (37 homes), and for people experiencing homelessness and mental illness (47 homes).
- A new navigation center and cottage community (38 homes) to specifically support LGBTQ+ individuals in finding stable housing.
- Preventing displacement of 232 low-income households through the preservation and rehabilitation of an affordable housing community in Southeast Kansas City, originally built in 1987.
Those receiving funding are required to start projects with a year of their contract. If they don’t, they have to return the money to the city so it can be used in a future Housing Trust Fund allocation.
This is the second round of the Housing Trust Fund Advisory Board’s recommendations that has been approved. In the first round, $7.9 million went to 14 applicants and 456 affordable units were “created or preserved across those projects.”
That $75 million the mayor mentioned “includes the $50 million that was overwhelmingly approved by Kansas Citians in November’s ballot initiative,” the press release says.
The KCMO City Council “established the Housing Trust Fund in 2018 to promote, preserve and create long-term affordable housing,” the press release continues. “It is a central piece in the city’s efforts to address the shortage of affordable housing.”
To learn more, click here to read the press release from the city for yourself.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.