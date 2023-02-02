KCMO City Council approves $11.2M for affordable housing projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council has allocated $11.2 million to 12 applicants for 542 affordable housing units.

To view a chart listing all 12 applicants who will receive funding, as well as how much funding each was awarded, click here.

According to a press release from the city, the $11.2 million is going to support:

Housing with wraparound services for veterans (55 homes), for women in recovery from substance use (37 homes), and for people experiencing homelessness and mental illness (47 homes).

A new navigation center and cottage community (38 homes) to specifically support LGBTQ+ individuals in finding stable housing.

Preventing displacement of 232 low-income households through the preservation and rehabilitation of an affordable housing community in Southeast Kansas City, originally built in 1987.

Those receiving funding are required to start projects with a year of their contract. If they don’t, they have to return the money to the city so it can be used in a future Housing Trust Fund allocation.

This is the second round of the Housing Trust Fund Advisory Board’s recommendations that has been approved. In the first round, $7.9 million went to 14 applicants and 456 affordable units were “created or preserved across those projects.”

Since becoming mayor, I have been proud to commit $75 million to Kansas City’s Housing Trust Fund, which already has created hundreds of affordable housing units — ensuring stable and dignified housing available to Kansas Citians in all zip codes. Today, we moved forward with an additional 542 affordable units, which brings our total number of homes created and preserved through Kansas City’s Housing Trust Fund to more than 1,000. As someone who grew up knowing homelessness, I know how important our work is. As we celebrate things like a Super Bowl, a new terminal, and an expanded streetcar line, I will keep focusing on housing until no child and no family in our community is without a safe and affordable place to live.

That $75 million the mayor mentioned “includes the $50 million that was overwhelmingly approved by Kansas Citians in November’s ballot initiative,” the press release says.

The KCMO City Council “established the Housing Trust Fund in 2018 to promote, preserve and create long-term affordable housing,” the press release continues. “It is a central piece in the city’s efforts to address the shortage of affordable housing.”

To learn more, click here to read the press release from the city for yourself.

Thank you to the voters who have recognized our current housing crisis and committed to help solve our need to build and preserve affordable options by financing a $50,000.00 GO Bond. Our theory of change for the Third District is economic mobility for residents and economic development for our spaces and places. These recommendations are key and critical to achieve our urgent vision for meaningful change.

