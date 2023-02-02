Kansas City police engage in standoff on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police engaged in a standoff on Wednesday after shots were fired at someone coming to check on their deceased relative’s house.

The police department said officers were called to the 500 block of Wallace at about 3:30 p.m. after gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived, they talked to a male victim.

That victim said he’d gone to the residence, which belongs to a deceased family member, in order to check on the house. As he approached the residence, he heard gunshots. He soon realized those shots were coming from inside the house and that he was being shot at.

The victim was able to get away and was not injured.

Officers called for a standoff in order to bring additional tactical resources to the scene, including negotiators.

Negotiators have been trying to contact the suspect so this situation can have a peaceful resolution.

As of 9 p.m., the standoff was ongoing.

