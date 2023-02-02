Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Kansas City police engage in standoff on Wednesday

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police engaged in a standoff on Wednesday after shots were fired at someone coming to check on their deceased relative’s house.

The police department said officers were called to the 500 block of Wallace at about 3:30 p.m. after gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived, they talked to a male victim.

That victim said he’d gone to the residence, which belongs to a deceased family member, in order to check on the house. As he approached the residence, he heard gunshots. He soon realized those shots were coming from inside the house and that he was being shot at.

The victim was able to get away and was not injured.

Officers called for a standoff in order to bring additional tactical resources to the scene, including negotiators.

Negotiators have been trying to contact the suspect so this situation can have a peaceful resolution.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any further updates. No additional information is available at this time.

As of 9 p.m., the standoff was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”
Gardner family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”
Gardner family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
Kansas City police are asking anyone with information about a missing and endangered girl to...
Kansas City police search for missing, endangered 9-year-old
“In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation. I...
Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death
Kelce's high school coach on Travis' growth
Kelce's high school coach on Travis' growth