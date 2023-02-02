Inmate at Leavenworth penitentiary dies after being found unresponsive

Aging & Style
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, who was under pretrial status has died after being found unresponsive.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 24-year-old Stephon Dickens was found unresponsive at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. They did not state where he was found unresponsive.

Staff immediately began lifesaving measures and asked EMS to come help. They continued lifesaving effort, but EMS ultimately pronounced Dickens deceased.

The DOJ said that “no other staff or inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.”

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have been notified.

Dickens at been at the penitentiary since Aug. 23, 2022, and was under pretrial status. He had been indicted for “possession of a weapon, dangerous drugs, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.”

U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,635 male inmates.

