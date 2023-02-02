Aging & Style
FORECAST: Warmer temps Thursday in the 40s

By Greg Bennett
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Low pressure continues to transfer into the Mississippi River Valley on Thursday morning, as a dry cold front from the north deepens into the area. No need to worry about wet weather or frozen precipitation with this front. Instead, mostly-sunny to partly-cloudy skies will be common, along with temperatures rising to the upper 40s and lower 50s. The warmest air is concentrated just ahead of the front. Once the front passes overhead, we will change directions of our wind out of the north and high pressure will take over. This will bring in occasional gusts between 20 and 25 mph by the end of the day, along with a steady drop in temperature. 

For Friday, highs only make it to the middle 30s, but this will not last long. Several areas of low pressure from the west, along with the respective warm fronts, will begin entering the Central Plains as high pressure transfers to the east. This will rebuild a southerly warming trend and rebound temperatures to the 50s by Saturday, and nearing the 60s for both Sunday and Monday.

In regard to our wet weather threat next week, we’re honing in between Wednesday and Thursday, with an area of low pressure that comes in from the southwest between southern New Mexico And west Texas.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

