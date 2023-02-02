FORECAST: Warmer temperatures for Thursday

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected this evening. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s overnight. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and a warmer day is on tap. Stiff southerly winds will help send high temperatures into the middle to upper 40s, with some spots reaching 50 degrees! By the late afternoon, a dry cold front will swing through and send temperatures back into the teens by Friday morning. The cooldown will be brief, with temperatures in the 30s by the afternoon. Then, warmer air comes surging in over the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen this weekend, helping to send afternoon temperatures into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Next week is a bit up in the air with how the models completely diverge. Right now, it looks like we have a few small opportunities for rain into the middle of the week. Temperatures should still stay above normal, though.

