Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission South head coach Brett McFall has shared a sideline with his assistant for the last seven years.

John McFall is also a Kansas Basketball Coaches Association hall of famer, as well as Brett’s dad.

“Most days, good,” John smiled.

“Most days,” Brett replied.

The father-son duo have a combined 74 years of high school coaching experience in the Kansas City metro.

“It teaches you to get knocked down,” John said. “You gotta get back up. You cannot lay there and feel sorry for yourself.”

This season has brought that message to life for both men.

After 24 years cancer-free, John’s wife and Brett’s mom Gina received devastating news last Labor Day.

“Her breast cancer had reappeared, metastasized, and moved to her abdomen and her chest,” John said.

“By the time they caught it, I mean, it’s everywhere. Stage four,” Brett said. “Which just kind of blew us away, because we had no clue.”

John and Gina have 19 grandchildren. Six of them belong to Brett and his 43-year-old wife Lori.

Reeling from the news of Gina’s diagnosis, they were hit with another unexpected blow less than three months later and two days after Christmas.

Lori was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

“My wife, she’s so amazing,” Brett said. “She said, ‘I’m going to use this trial, this tribulation, as a chance to glorify God and show other people that you can get through situations like this.’ Here I am worried, like, every single day and she’s just fighting, doing awesome with a lot of faith.”

Through the fear and uncertainty, the McFalls continue coaching the SMS Raiders.

“When we walk on the court, they know it’s business,” John said. “It’s business when we walk on the court.”

And, as they’ve done every game for the last seven years, they’re taking on this opponent together.

“He’s always been there for me,” Brett said.

“In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation,” John said. “I think that’s also life, you know?”

“You wake up every morning and you remember your wife has cancer,” Brett said. “But, it’s been a special season and we have a phenomenal group of kids. And, they’re so much fun to work with. And, he’s been my right-hand guy the whole time.”

A family friend has started a GoFundMe to help with McFall’s medical expenses. You can donate here.

