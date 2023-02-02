Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Lawyer: Principal unaware boy had gun before teacher shot
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Report: FBI investigating Santos fundraiser for sick dog
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
Chiefs banked on rookie returns to reach Super Bowl again
Generic.
Inmate at Leavenworth penitentiary dies after being found unresponsive