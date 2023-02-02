As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on, the Chiefs are just 10 days from making another appearance in the Super Bowl. Normally, the longer the Chiefs are in the playoffs, the better it is for local business. Bars, restaurants and hotels often make the headlines, but a unique business in Kansas City is bringing the big game to you.

Backyard Box Office KC offers inflatable movie screens from the traditional 120 inch screen to the 26 foot cinematic experience. Screens are designed for indoor or outdoor events and can be rented during any season.

The company started during the height of the pandemic. Since then, the project has blown up. In 2022, the company has grown by 250 percent, 2023 expected to grow roughly 100 percent. The entire operation has been built out of owner Michael Wall’s garage and he has hired six employees since it’s beginning.

Wall said there aren’t normally as many customers in the winter months, but the Chiefs playoff runs have helped the business move forward.

“The better the Chiefs do, the more calls we get for family type events,” Wall said. “People want that big screen opportunity. They don’t always have the ability to go to a game. Bars get crowded and noisy, and sometimes people really just want to celebrate with family and friends.”

Backyard Box Office KC also offers backyard games, popcorn carts and snow cone machines. Throughout the summer, the company normally serves 30-60 events a month, with only 10-20 in the winter. During the Chiefs playoff run, Wall said the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

“They’re excited, I’m excited, my team is excited so it’s been awesome to be able to celebrate with people and be like this is so great and we’ve been busy the business has been growing like crazy the past few weeks for sure. Deeper into the playoffs the Chiefs have gone, the more the phones have rang.”

Backyard Box Office KC has already scheduled events for the Super Bowl. Wall said the earlier the reservation for the Super Bowl, the better chance of renting equipment.

You can learn more about Backyard Box Office KC and their services here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.