Video of Trump’s deposition released by New York attorney general

Video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump was released. (CNN, New York Attorney General's Office, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, Fox News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The New York Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump.

The deposition, taken in August, was part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

After calling the investigation a “witch hunt,” Trump explained why he would refuse to answer questions.

Former President Donald Trump gives a deposition statement. (NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE)

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool. One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement,” Trump said.

James’ investigation resulted in a lawsuit she filed in September. It names Trump, some of his children and executives of his business as defendants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

