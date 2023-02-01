Aging & Style
Police looking for missing, endangered 9-year-old in Kansas City

Naomi Slayten
Naomi Slayten(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders have asked the public for help in finding a girl that was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police stated that 9-year-old Naomi Slayten, a biracial girl 4 feet 3 inches tall, was last seen in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Drive about 9 a.m.

She was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the non-emergency line at 816-234-5111.

