Police looking for missing, endangered 9-year-old in Kansas City
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders have asked the public for help in finding a girl that was reported missing Wednesday morning.
Kansas City police stated that 9-year-old Naomi Slayten, a biracial girl 4 feet 3 inches tall, was last seen in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Drive about 9 a.m.
She was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the non-emergency line at 816-234-5111.
