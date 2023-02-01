Aging & Style
Passenger dies following Friday crash on 71 Highway

One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday.

The police said the crash happened on Jan. 27 at about 2:18 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, just before E. 18th Street.

A Kenworth dump truck was stopped on the highway due to traffic congestion as a white Kia Sorento was going the same direction at a high rate of speed.

The Kia then drove into the back of the dump truck.

The person driving the Kia had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger in the front seat of the Kia was taken for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday evening, the police department notified the media that this passenger died from his injuries.

The person driving the dump truck wasn’t injured.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the highway for about two hours.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

