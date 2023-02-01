Aging & Style
Ozzy Osbourne says he is done touring, cites declining health

Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It’s the end of an era for Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, the rocker announced he’s officially done touring – and is canceling all upcoming shows – due to his declining health.

The 74-year-old said in a statement on Instagram, though his voice is fine, his body is weak and “not physically capable.”

The Grammy award winner has had a series of health setbacks in recent years, including a spine injury from an accident and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

His post said ticket refunds will be made available.

Meanwhile, Osbourne said his team is working on ways for him to be able to perform without having to travel.

