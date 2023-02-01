Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attacking motorists’ vehicles with a pipe this month on a Los Angeles area freeway, prosecutors said.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday in connection with assaults he is accused of committing on Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the California Highway Patrol said.

Radimak is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors including assault and vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered back to court Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing, the statement said.

The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the attacks was disseminated.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an...
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and...
Royals hold public meetings Tuesday & Wednesday about downtown ballpark
Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans.
Chiefs bars in Arizona prepare for Super Bowl
A fourth teenager has been charged and arrested in connection with vandalism that occurred at...
4 teens charged following vandalism at Blue Valley High School
Emperor Tamarin monkey
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas