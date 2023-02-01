Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip.

The Lot J Tailgating Crew, which is among the largest gameday groups in the Arrowhead parking lot on Sundays, is offering fans a seat on a private charter jet.

The group found a company willing to fly them to Phoenix on Friday morning before the Super Bowl and back on Monday after the game. They’re asking $1,680 per person, which was comparable to most nonstop, round trip flights as of Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Young, one of the leaders of the Lot J group, said the intent was to make it as easy as possible for Chiefs Kingdom and to offer a trip on a plane packed with other fans.

“We put a lot of time and effort into making sure we have a great experience for everybody,” Young said. “So, that’s our goal is to make sure we can offer this experience to whoever can make it.”

Lot J has tailgating and meetup opportunities planned for fans in Phoenix, too.

Meanwhile, local bars are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans.

Pub Rock Live has been one of the largest Chiefs bars in the area for several years now. Its owner and general manager both grew up rooting for the team. They are proud to hang up red and gold banners for every game.

General Manager Sean Cobb described the bar as a home away from home for Kansas City expats in the Phoenix area.

“We’re a huge family here and we want everyone to have a good experience when they come to a Chiefs game,” Cobb said. “We do the best to cheer for our team all the time.”

