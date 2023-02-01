Aging & Style
KC Crime Stoppers: John Landers

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on a sex offender registration violation.

The last known address of John Landers was in Olathe, Kansas, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as a 39-year-old white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms, legs, shoulders, back and neck.

KC Crime Stoppers stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Johnson County, Kansas.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

