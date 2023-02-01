Kansas City east side shooting kills person inside vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot and killed inside their vehicle late Tuesday night on Kansas City’s east side, with no suspect in custody.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue. There they found a vehicle with a person inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews tried to help the person, but they were declared dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

There is no suspect description, and no one has been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area for potential eyewitnesses, and crime scene personnel processed the scene.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. You can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

This is the second deadly shooting of a person inside a vehicle in Kansas City this week. A person was shot and killed inside his car at 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue early Monday morning.

