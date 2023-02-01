Hold Up: Beyonce coming to Kansas City as part of ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All the single ladies can make their plans to be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 18.

Beyonce announced Wednesday morning that Kansas City will be one of 41 stops on her “Renaissance” World Tour.

It will mark the sixth concert at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023, the first being Luke Combs’ “World Tour” performance on June 10. That will be followed the next month with consecutive nights of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” July 6-7.

In August, Ed Sheeran has scheduled a performance at the home of the Chiefs on Aug. 5, while Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will team up for a concert on Aug. 19.

For tour information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.