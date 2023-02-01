Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Hold Up: Beyonce coming to Kansas City as part of ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. The singer turns 40 on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All the single ladies can make their plans to be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 18.

Beyonce announced Wednesday morning that Kansas City will be one of 41 stops on her “Renaissance” World Tour.

It will mark the sixth concert at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023, the first being Luke Combs’ “World Tour” performance on June 10. That will be followed the next month with consecutive nights of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” July 6-7.

In August, Ed Sheeran has scheduled a performance at the home of the Chiefs on Aug. 5, while Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will team up for a concert on Aug. 19.

For tour information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 8 Kansas avenges loss in Manhattan, defeats No. 7 K-State 90-78
Police say there are multiple "very serious" injuries out of this crash that has shut down...
Deadly multi-car crash shuts down eastbound I-70 in KCK
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super...
Kansas City planning $750,000 Chiefs parade. Now they just need to win the Super Bowl.
A person was shot and killed inside their vehicle late Tuesday night in Kansas City. No one has...
Kansas City east side shooting kills person inside vehicle