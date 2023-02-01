Fort Leavenworth employee dies after being hit by train

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Fort Leavenworth employee inside a front-end loader has died after being hit by a train.

According to Garrison Public Affairs Officer Scott Gibson, it happened at 2:10 p.m.

Gibson said the male employee was operating the front-end loader near the Sherman Army Airfield when he was hit by a train.

The man was taken to a hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, for treatment of injuries he sustained during the crash. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased early in the evening.

The train did not derail, but did stop following the accident. No one on the train was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board, Union Pacific and local authorities are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

