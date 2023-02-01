FORECAST: Wednesday highs in the 30s, but warmer weather is coming

Coats and sweaters are still necessary Wednesday, but by this weekend, we may be whipping out spring dresses and t-shirts due to warmer weather. High pressure today is still our dominant feature, even though it’s beginning to transfer to the Tennessee River Valley. Expect mainly-clear skies, with a southerly flow developing through the day. Afternoon temperatures will rise to seasonal.

There are two areas of low pressure well to the west of the Missouri River Valley, but will track eastward through the next 24 hours. The good news is that we will not see direct impact from these low-pressure systems. By Thursday, we will intensify a warm southerly flow, which will increase temperatures to near 50 degrees. Then winds will switch out of the north and drop temperatures back to the middle 30s by Friday. This is a short-lived situation, because a new low pressure system develops to the west, which will aid in increasing temperatures back into the 50s for the weekend and are expected to peak on Monday between 57 and 62 degrees.

This area of low pressure, however, is expected to impact the Missouri River Valley. Our models at this time are indecisive on timing. Some of our models indicate a Tuesday night into Wednesday morning event, and other models are indicating no activity until Thursday afternoon. I would like you to be ready for wet weather between next Tuesday and Thursday. We should have a much better idea on the wet weather threat within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.