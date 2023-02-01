Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Footprints in the snow lead police to 2 juveniles wanted for smash and grab at Ozark, Mo., convenience store

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two juveniles wanted in a burglary investigation at an Ozark convenience store.

Officers responded to the Plaza Gas on Wednesday at 640 East South Street around 5 a.m. Officers say they found the door to the business smashed with a diesel gas pump handle.

While processing the scene, officers found several footprints in the snow leading to a nearby house. Officers arrested the two after finding tobacco products stolen from the store.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Chiefs provide injury update ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce, left, plays for the Eagles. Travis Kelce plays for the Chiefs.
Petition created for NFL to have Kelce mother do coin toss at Super Bowl
FILE
Kansas collects $1.05 billion in January taxes
FILE
Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes
Generic.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating double shooting