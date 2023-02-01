Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating double shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened this morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a residence at 2:10 a.m. after a 47-year-old man called 911 and said he and a 45-year-old woman had been shot.

The sheriff’s office did not specify for the media where the residence was located, but did say it was in the southwestern part of the county.

As deputies arrived, they encountered a vehicle leaving the property and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. One person was taken into custody for an interview.

The two shooting victims had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The witnesses and the victims said the shooting happened during a family dispute or disturbance.

After conducting interviews, deputies arrested a 20-year-old man from rural Lawrence on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery. He was associated with the high-risk vehicle stop.

A 24-year-old man from McFarland was also booked on suspicion of domestic battery in connection with the incident.

