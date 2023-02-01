Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Chiefs provide injury update ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) Hardman scored on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs didn’t hold practice today, but they have released an injury report that is “an estimation.”

“Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, L’Jarius Sneed, and Kadarius Toney did not practice,” the Chiefs said.

“Willie Gay and Trey Smith were limited,” the Chiefs added.

Also of note: Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Isiah Pacheco (wrist), Jerick McKinnon (ankles), and Justin Watson (illness) were listed as “full participation.”

No other players were listed for the Chiefs, which indicates that Travis Kelce is healthy.

For their part, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to share their injury update “soon.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jason Kelce, left, plays for the Eagles. Travis Kelce plays for the Chiefs.
Petition created for NFL to have Kelce mother do coin toss at Super Bowl
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Super Bowl parade would be Feb. 15 with rally ending at Union Station: city committee
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC...
Andy Reid turned a 6-inch binder into a Hall of Fame resume
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super...
Kansas City planning $750,000 Chiefs parade. Now they just need to win the Super Bowl.