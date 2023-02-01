Aging & Style
Celebrating John Cleek’s 88th birthday

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up.  This week, we want to give a big congratulations to the former president of Johnson County Community College, John Cleek. He’s getting ready to celebrate his 88th birthday next week. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9.   Sponsored by You Move Me

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

