4 teens charged following vandalism at Blue Valley High School

STILWELL, Kan. (KCTV) - A fourth teenager has been charged and arrested in connection with vandalism that occurred at Blue Valley High School two weeks ago.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges against four teens, who are accused of racist, anti-Semitic vandalism.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City is grateful they’re being held accountable for their actions.

“When these kinds of things happen, it’s just like... not again,” said Gavriela Geller, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau|American Jewish Committee (JCRB|AJC).

On Jan. 15, the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box were vandalized with racial slurs and graphic images.

Two 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are charged with felony burglary and felony criminal damage.

The 18-year-old, Wade Schemenauer, has been booked into jail on a $2,500 bond. KCTV5 News will not name the other three suspects, as they are minors.

“We’re very pleased to see that law enforcement took this issue very seriously and they were on top of it from the very beginning,” Geller said. “We’re also pleased to see the perpetrators were held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Geller hopes this sets the tone for all other hate crimes in our community.

“I think it’s important even for youth to understand their actions have consequences,” Geller said. “Their actions have impact, and that impact is to spread hate and sometimes fear.”

Blue Valley High School Principal Charles Golden sent a statement to families Monday afternoon. It said, in part: “It is important that you know one of the individuals charged is a Blue Valley School District student. Blue Valley’s administrators understand the seriousness of what has happened, and we will respond accordingly. We are also committed to civility and dignity for every child in our community, no matter the situation. My hope is that today’s announcement will provide all of us with some level of comfort.”

