1 in custody after KHP pursuit ends with crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have taken one person into custody in Kansas City, Kansas, following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash this afternoon.

The pursuit, which lasted less than 10 minutes, was initiated by Kansas Highway Patrol just before 5 p.m.

Troopers were pursuing a man driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation (improperly displaying a license plate) on I-70 at 57th Street.

At times, speeds reached 130 mph.

The suspect driver hit at least five other vehicles during the pursuit. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result.

The last crash happened on Metropolitan Avenue near 16th Street. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the person inside had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Following that crash, the suspect ran away.

He was caught moments later and was taken into custody by KCK police near 16th Street and Ruby Avenue, which is about two blocks south of the crash scene.

As of 6 p.m., Metropolitan Avenue was blocked off to traffic between 15th Street and 16th Street.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.