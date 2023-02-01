Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

1 in custody after KHP pursuit ends with crash in KCK

The suspect driver hit at least five other vehicles during the pursuit
One person has been taken into custody after a Kansas Highway Patrol pursuit ended with a crash...
One person has been taken into custody after a Kansas Highway Patrol pursuit ended with a crash in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5 News)
By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have taken one person into custody in Kansas City, Kansas, following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash this afternoon.

The pursuit, which lasted less than 10 minutes, was initiated by Kansas Highway Patrol just before 5 p.m.

Troopers were pursuing a man driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation (improperly displaying a license plate) on I-70 at 57th Street.

At times, speeds reached 130 mph.

The suspect driver hit at least five other vehicles during the pursuit. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result.

The last crash happened on Metropolitan Avenue near 16th Street. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the person inside had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Following that crash, the suspect ran away.

He was caught moments later and was taken into custody by KCK police near 16th Street and Ruby Avenue, which is about two blocks south of the crash scene.

As of 6 p.m., Metropolitan Avenue was blocked off to traffic between 15th Street and 16th Street.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a...
Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK
Kansas City police are asking anyone with information about a missing and endangered girl to...
Kansas City police search for missing, endangered 9-year-old
Generic.
Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death
A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a...
Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK