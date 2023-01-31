Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Wildcats, Jayhawks release football schedules for 2023 season

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Big 12 teams released their new-look schedules for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday afternoon.

The conference will include Central Florida, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston, and it retains Oklahoma and Texas before they depart for the SEC.

The Sunflower Showdown is set for Nov. 18 in Lawrence, Kansas.

See below for Kansas and Kansas State’s full schedule:

Kansas State
DateOpponent (bold denotes home)
Sept. 2Southeast Missouri
Sept. 9Troy
Sept.16Missouri
Sept. 23Central Florida
Oct. 6Oklahoma State
Oct. 14Texas Tech
Oct. 21Texas Christian
Oct. 28Houston
Nov. 4Texas
Nov. 11Baylor
Nov. 18Kansas
Nov. 25Iowa State
Kansas
DateOpponent (bold denotes home)
Aug. 31Missouri State
Sept. 9Illinois
Sept. 16Nevada
Sept. 23BYU
Sept. 30Texas
Oct. 7Central Florida
Oct. 14Oklahoma State
Oct. 28Oklahoma
Nov. 4Iowa State
Nov. 11Texas Tech
Nov. 18Kansas State
Nov. 25Cincinnati

The SEC released its conference football slate in the fall. Missouri’s schedule is as follows:

DateOpponent (bold denotes home)
Sept. 2South Dakota
Sept. 9Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 16Kansas State
Sept. 23Memphis (in St. Louis)
Sept. 30Vanderbilt
Oct. 7Louisiana State
Oct. 14Kentucky
Oct. 21South Carolina
Nov. 4Georgia
Nov. 11Tennessee
Nov. 18Florida
Nov. 25Arkansas

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
RESOURCE: Find a warming center in your area
According to Starlight, "rock ‘n’ roll legend Robert Plant and bluegrass torchbearer Alison...
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to perform at Starlight in May
Egg prices are up 60 percent nationally and are pecking at all of our budgets.
Aging & Style: Backyard chicken farming might not save the money you think it does
FILE — The technician died on Aug. 24, 2022, when he came in contact with energized parts while...
OSHA fines US Engineering $200k after apprentice electrocution in 2022