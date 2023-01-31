Wildcats, Jayhawks release football schedules for 2023 season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Big 12 teams released their new-look schedules for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday afternoon.
The conference will include Central Florida, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston, and it retains Oklahoma and Texas before they depart for the SEC.
The Sunflower Showdown is set for Nov. 18 in Lawrence, Kansas.
See below for Kansas and Kansas State’s full schedule:
Kansas State
|Date
|Opponent (bold denotes home)
|Sept. 2
|Southeast Missouri
|Sept. 9
|Troy
|Sept.16
|Missouri
|Sept. 23
|Central Florida
|Oct. 6
|Oklahoma State
|Oct. 14
|Texas Tech
|Oct. 21
|Texas Christian
|Oct. 28
|Houston
|Nov. 4
|Texas
|Nov. 11
|Baylor
|Nov. 18
|Kansas
|Nov. 25
|Iowa State
Kansas
|Date
|Opponent (bold denotes home)
|Aug. 31
|Missouri State
|Sept. 9
|Illinois
|Sept. 16
|Nevada
|Sept. 23
|BYU
|Sept. 30
|Texas
|Oct. 7
|Central Florida
|Oct. 14
|Oklahoma State
|Oct. 28
|Oklahoma
|Nov. 4
|Iowa State
|Nov. 11
|Texas Tech
|Nov. 18
|Kansas State
|Nov. 25
|Cincinnati
The SEC released its conference football slate in the fall. Missouri’s schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent (bold denotes home)
|Sept. 2
|South Dakota
|Sept. 9
|Middle Tennessee State
|Sept. 16
|Kansas State
|Sept. 23
|Memphis (in St. Louis)
|Sept. 30
|Vanderbilt
|Oct. 7
|Louisiana State
|Oct. 14
|Kentucky
|Oct. 21
|South Carolina
|Nov. 4
|Georgia
|Nov. 11
|Tennessee
|Nov. 18
|Florida
|Nov. 25
|Arkansas
