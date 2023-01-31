Aging & Style
WATCH: Mitch Holthus’ call of the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sometimes words don’t do a picture or video justice. And that is certainly the case for Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus’ call after they secured a Super Bowl berth.

Holthus is in his 29th year as the voice of the Chiefs, his signature call being “Touchdown! Kan – sahz City!” But this one from Sunday is up there for the greatest of his career.

So grab a bucket of popcorn, a bucket of guts and enjoy!

ALSO READ: Kelce brothers to make history as first to face each other in Super Bowl

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

