WATCH: Mitch Holthus’ call of the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sometimes words don’t do a picture or video justice. And that is certainly the case for Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus’ call after they secured a Super Bowl berth.
Holthus is in his 29th year as the voice of the Chiefs, his signature call being “Touchdown! Kan – sahz City!” But this one from Sunday is up there for the greatest of his career.
So grab a bucket of popcorn, a bucket of guts and enjoy!
