WATCH: Mitch Holthus’ call of the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sometimes words don’t do a picture or video justice. And that is certainly the case for Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus’ call after they secured a Super Bowl berth.

Holthus is in his 29th year as the voice of the Chiefs, his signature call being “Touchdown! Kan – sahz City!” But this one from Sunday is up there for the greatest of his career.

So grab a bucket of popcorn, a bucket of guts and enjoy!

You can doubt us, you can dislike us, you can even disrespect us. But you're gonna have to deal with us! pic.twitter.com/2pYEehLWO2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 31, 2023

