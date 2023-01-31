Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Topeka man charged with three counts of child sex crimes

David Cox
David Cox(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After his arrest, a Topeka man has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Shawnee Co. booking report indicates that David L. Cox, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Monday morning, Jan. 30, on suspicion of child sex crimes.

Cox was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections around 9:35 a.m. on sexual exploitation of a child - possession of media. His bond had been set at $50,000.

Court records show that Cox has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The case stemmed from a complaint to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Cox is no longer confined behind bars as he bonded out of jail around 2:30 on Monday. The case will be prosecuted by the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 28-year Air Force veteran, Steve Sirois has flown countless missions. But he said this one,...
Air Force veteran relishes opportunity to perform flyover at Arrowhead Stadium
Air Force veteran relishes opportunity to perform flyover at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
WATCH: Mitch Holthus’ call of the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship
FILE
Kansas’ 2022 education report focuses on early education, technical school
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Wildcats, Jayhawks release football schedules for 2023 season