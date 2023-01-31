Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to perform at Starlight in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will be performing at Starlight Theatre in May!

Plant and Krauss are going on tour this year and will be stopping in Kansas City on Friday, May 5. The performance will take place at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, will range from $35 to $175.

“Rock ‘n’ roll legend Robert Plant and bluegrass torchbearer Alison Krauss have reunited to tour again in 2023,” the theatre says. “More than 15 years after their initial collaboration, Plant and Krauss are now touring in support of their most recent album, ‘Raise the Roof,’ which was released in November. It’s their first LP together since their Grammy-winning 2007 collaboration, ‘Raising Sand.’”

“Plant and Krauss have included songs from both albums in their new sets, as well as reimagined versions of the Zeppelin songs ‘The Battle of Evermore,’ ‘Rock and Roll,’ and ‘When the Levee Breaks,’” the theatre adds.

Starlight Theatre is located at 4600 Starlight Road, which is very near the Kansas City Zoo.

