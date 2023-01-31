Report finds Kansas in bottom half of best states for singles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is in the bottom half of states that are best for singles ahead of Valentine’s Day.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching and high inflation increasing the cost of dates, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 30, it released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst States for Singles.

To help those unattached improve their chance of finding love, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 30 factors that indicate dating-friendliness. It said the data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.

The report ranked Kansas 37th overall with a total score of 43.87. The Sunflower State ranked 42nd in dating opportunities 7th in dating economics and 42nd in romance and fun.

Colorado seemed best for singles in the region as it ranked 12th nationally with a total score of 55.67. It ranked 18th in dating opportunities, 14th in dating economics and 11th in romance and fun.

Meanwhile, Missouri ranked 27th with a total score of 49.75. It ranked 33rd in dating opportunities, 9th in dating economics and 20th in romance and fun.

Next, Nebraska ranked 31st overall with a total score of 47.06. It ranked 39th in dating opportunities, 3rd in dating economics and 30th in romance and fun.

Lastly, singles in the region may want to steer clear of Oklahoma as it ranked 40th overall with a total score of 42.42. It ranked 38th in dating opportunities, 17th in dating economics and 39th for romance and fun.

The report also found that Nebraska had the fourth-lowest share of single adults while Kansas had the fifth. Colorado had the second most online dating opportunities.

According to the report, the best states for singles include:

California New York Florida Texas Pennsylvania

The report found the worst states for singles include:

West Virginia Arkansas North Dakota Wyoming Kentucky

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.