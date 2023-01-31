Ray-Pec school bus routes delayed because of the cold

RAYMORE/PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - Raymore-Peculiar School District buses were delayed early Tuesday morning because of the extreme cold in the metro.

Drivers had difficulties starting the buses in the cold, as early morning temperatures were in the high single-digits. That delayed several routes by 15 to 20 minutes, according to the school district.

The routes affected were: 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 30 and 38.

