Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

OSHA fines US Engineering $200k after apprentice electrocution in 2022

FILE — The technician died on Aug. 24, 2022, when he came in contact with energized parts while...
FILE — The technician died on Aug. 24, 2022, when he came in contact with energized parts while clearing a chiller unit at University Academy in Kansas City.(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal agency has recommended nearly $200,000 in fines after an apprentice technician died from electrocution at a construction site in Kansas City last year — just a year after another technician working for the company was electrocuted at a construction site in Kansas.

The technician working for U.S. Engineering Services died on Aug. 24, 2022, when he came in contact with energized parts while clearing a chiller unit at University Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday.

An OSHA investigation found the company did not follow the required procedures that could have prevented the death. The agency cited similar violations when another company HVAC technician was electrocuted while working on a rooftop air conditioning unit in Wichita, Kansas, in July 2021.

OSHA cited U.S. Engineering Services, a subsidiary of U.S. Engineering, for three serious and two repeat violations and proposed $197,642 in penalties. The agency found similar violations after the worker died in Wichita. U.S. Engineering Services paid the penalties in that case.

The company has 15 business days to respond to OSHA’S recommendations. A spokesperson for U.S. Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Man dies after falling from catwalk in Clay County workplace accident

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix.
Kansas City, Philadelphia animal shelters to compete for most pet adoptions
FILE — the incident took place at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, just before...
Man dies after falling from catwalk in Clay County workplace accident
FILE
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
Manchester City's Sam Mewis reacts during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Everton...
Current midfielder Sam Mewis has second knee surgery, out indefinitely