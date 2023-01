KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage girl is missing and endangered. Lily Launer, 14, was last seen leaving school on Monday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. near the Barry Rd and Congress area.

Launer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and rainbow colored shoes.

For anyone that has any information, please contact the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

