Meat Mitch gets visit from Hollywood star

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - How does a Hollywood star pregame the AFC championship?

With some Kansas City barbecue!

Kansas Citian Paul Rudd fueled up for the AFC Championship Game at Meat Mitch in Leawood on Sunday afternoon.

He came by with his son, turning an already exciting day into an unforgettable one for the people that had the pleasure of serving him.

If you’re curious about what he ordered, you won’t be surprised to learn he went for the famous burnt ends.

The owner of Meat Mitch says moments like this mean the world to his business.

“It was really exciting, I mean we’re a new restaurant barely 12 months old so the goal is to get the word out and have people enjoy the food. So for him to come in was a nice surprise, means maybe we’re doing something right,” says Mitch Benjamin, Meat Mitch owner.

If you’re thinking about catering your Super Bowl watch party with some barbecue, they said they are already taking orders, so you better get yours in!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

