Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Man dies after falling from catwalk in Clay County workplace accident

FILE — the incident took place at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, just before...
FILE — the incident took place at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, just before 5 p.m.(WILX)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling three to four stories from a catwalk, law enforcement stated.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident took place at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, just before 5 p.m.

Deputies reported the man landed on rocks and was found unresponsive. No witnesses of the incident were found, and the sheriff’s office indicated no foul play was suspected.

While the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, they have called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to assist with an investigation of its own.

The name of the man was not yet released, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
Manchester City's Sam Mewis reacts during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Everton...
Current midfielder Sam Mewis has second knee surgery, out indefinitely
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission