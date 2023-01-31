Man dies after falling from catwalk in Clay County workplace accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling three to four stories from a catwalk, law enforcement stated.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident took place at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, just before 5 p.m.

Deputies reported the man landed on rocks and was found unresponsive. No witnesses of the incident were found, and the sheriff’s office indicated no foul play was suspected.

While the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, they have called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to assist with an investigation of its own.

The name of the man was not yet released, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

