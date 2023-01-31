Lawrence teen sentenced for 2021 shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A teen in Lawrence has been sentenced in connection to a 2021 shooting. Eduardo Martinez Diaz, 16, was sentenced for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in north Lawrence.

Judge Merlin Wheeler sentenced Martinez Diaz, who pled guilty in December to 36 months probation with a 64-month underlying sentence in prison if Martinez Diaz violates the terms of his probation. Martinez Diaz will also be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Martinez Diaz is one of three defendants charged in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the shooting on May 27, 2021.

“This senseless act of violence caused severe injury to the victim and endangered the safety and lives of those in our community,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “We are committed to holding those accountable who act with such disregard for others.”

Martinez Diaz’s brother, Alejandro Martinez Diaz, 20, is currently facing charges for attempted first-degree murder. Ontareo X. Jackson, 20, of Lawrence, pled no contest to second-degree attempted murder in April 2022.

