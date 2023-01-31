KCK Police investigating homicide from Jan. 22

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are investigating a Jan. 22 homicide that took place during an attempted burglary.

According to police, a resident called KCKPD shortly after midnight on Sunday Jan. 22, to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another person at the house fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects. Upon arrival, officers found the individual who had been shot dead.

Police said the incident happened at a home in the 10900 block of Hubbard Road.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Deven Monaghan, a resident of Kansas City, Kansas.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

